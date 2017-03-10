March 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announces beneficial
resolution of two matters
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC reaches agreement
with National Cinemedia Inc enabling close co-operation going
forward
* AMC Entertainment - reached an agreement that enables AMC
to comply with department of justice's final order on AMC's
acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc
* Accounting impacts related to NCM agreement will occur in
2017 and beyond
* Amc divesting fewer than 20 Theatres from AMC and Carmike
networks
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - AMC continuing, with a few
specific exceptions, to own at least 4.5% of total equity of NCM
for at least next ten years
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC absorbing up to $1
million of NCM's legal and professional expenses associated with
NCM reaching the agreement
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - also settles unrelated
litigation
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on March 8, reached agreement
to settle for $7 million lawsuit filed several years ago that
was still pending as of Dec 31, 2016
* Deal includes AMC receiving a net of more than 13.75
million shares from NCM
