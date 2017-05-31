BRIEF-Bayer gets positive CHMP opinion for regorafenib
* BAYER RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR REGORAFENIB FOR SECOND-LINE SYSTEMIC TREATMENT OF LIVER CANCER
May 31AmCad BioMed Corp
* Says it got marketing authorization in U.S. for its product AmCAD-US, which is used for early diagnosis of hepatic fibrosis
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union