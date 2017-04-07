BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:
* Amec foster wheeler awarded us$48.4million design-build contract for upgrades in us water treatment plant
* Contract by u.s. Army corps of engineers to upgrade water treatment plant at bunker hill superfund site near kellogg, idaho. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.