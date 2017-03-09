WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Ameco Medical Industries
* FY net profit after tax EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 8.4 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 70.7 million versus EGP 60.4 million year ago
* Egyptian pound floatation had a negative impact of EGP 1 million on FY results Source: (bit.ly/2n2u42a) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.