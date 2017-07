July 27 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj

* Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍487.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 499 MILLION)

* 2017 NET SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2016, DESPITE SHORT-TERM MARKET SOFTNESS

* 2017 EBIT EXCLUDING. IAC IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT LEVEL OF 2016

* Q2 ADJUSTED. EBIT LOSS EUR ‍24.8​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: LOSS EUR 13.6 MILLION)