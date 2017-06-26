June 26 Ameren Corp-
* On June 22, unit entered into a note purchase agreement -
* Ameren Corp - pursuant to note purchase agreement, ATXI
agreed to issue to purchasers $450 million aggregate principal
amount of 3.43% senior notes due 2050
* Ameren Corp - in accordance with note purchase agreement,
atxi issued $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes on
* Ameren Corp - proceeds of notes will be used by atxi to
repay existing short-term and long-term affiliate debt owed to
ameren
* Ameren Corp - notes are unsecured
* Ameren - in accordance with note purchase agreement, the
remaining $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes is to
be issued on August 31, 2017
