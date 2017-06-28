Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
June 28 Ameresco Inc:
* Ameresco - Has contracted with City of Peoria to implement efficiency measures that are expected to result in energy savings over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of requests for rare disease drug designation, it said on Thursday.