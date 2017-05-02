US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Ameresco Inc-
* Ameresco reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $134.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $124 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.43
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $665 million to $700 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $681.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total project backlog was $1,643.2 million as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.