May 25 America First Multifamily Investors Lp

* America first multifamily investors, l.p. Extends maturity of $50 million unsecured line of credit commitment with lead participant, bankers trust company

* Trust has increased maximum amount of partnership's $7.5 million revolving line of credit to $10 million

* America first multifamily investors lp - on may 22, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with bankers trust company

* America first multifamily investors lp - bankers trust has extended its maturity date to may 14, 2019