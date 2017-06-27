Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 American Airlines Group Inc-
* American Airlines - co, Analogic Corp have announced joint partnership that will expand use of computed tomography technology at airports worldwide
* American Airlines Group Inc - as part of partnership, co will purchase multiple units of analogic connect aviation checkpoint security screening system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Southwest Airlines Co said it would reduce the number of flights to Cuba, joining other U.S. airlines, as President Donald Trump's Cuba policy continues to restrict Americans traveling to the country.