BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 American Airlines Group Inc
* Says intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing
* Says offered mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment for flight attendants, pilots of average of about 5 percent and 8 percent
* Says estimates impact on its salary and benefits expense would be approximately $230 million for 2017 and $350 million for 2018 and 2019
* Says to adjust hourly base pay rates to levels equal to highest rates currently in place at either delta or united Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results