BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group reports March traffic results
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year
* Expects its Q1 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 4 percent and 6 percent
* March total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 18.8 billion, down 1.2 percent versus march 2016
* March total capacity was 23.0 billion available seat miles (ASMS), down 0.9 percent versus march 2016
* March total passenger load factor was 81.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points versus March 2016
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.