April 11 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports March traffic results

* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year

* Expects its Q1 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 4 percent and 6 percent

* March total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 18.8 billion, down 1.2 percent versus march 2016

* March total capacity was 23.0 billion available seat miles (ASMS), down 0.9 percent versus march 2016

* March total passenger load factor was 81.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points versus March 2016