BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 American Airlines Group Inc:
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* American Airlines Group Inc- CFO Derek J. Kerr's 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $5.2 million in 2015
* Says president Robert Isom's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2015
* Says former president Scott Kirby's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2qp9fft) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.