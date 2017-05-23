May 23 American Assets Trust Inc

* American Assets Trust announces issuance of $100 million of 4.24 pct senior guaranteed notes, series E, due May 23, 2029

* Series E notes are unsecured, will pay a fixed interest rate of 4.24 pct and are due on May 23, 2029

* Intends to use proceeds from private placement of series E notes to repay outstanding amounts on its credit facility