BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 American Assets Trust Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.44
* American Assets Trust Inc - same-store GAAP decreased 1.2% to $41.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to same period in 2016
* American Assets Trust - increased guidance for FY 2017 FFO per diluted share range to $2.00 to $2.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.