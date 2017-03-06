BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
March 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* AAM announces proposed private offering of senior notes
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes
* Co's unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes
* American Axle & Manufacturing - intends to use proceeds to pay cash consideration payable in connection with AAM's deal of Metaldyne Performance Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI