BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 22, shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne Performance Group, members of MPG'S board
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - complaint seeks, among other things, injunctive relief and an award of attorneys' fees and expenses
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 23, plaintiff filed motion for preliminary injunction, request for expedited hearing before special meeting
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 28, plaintiff filed notice with court voluntarily withdrawing his motion for preliminary injunction as moot
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results