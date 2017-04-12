April 12 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says on April 6, 2017 entered into a credit agreement

* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders agreed to provide $100 million term loan A facility, a $1.55 billion term loan B facility

* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders also agreed to provide $900 million multi-currency revolving credit facility

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan A facility and revolving credit facility will mature on April 6, 2022

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April 6, 2024