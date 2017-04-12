BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says on April 6, 2017 entered into a credit agreement
* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders agreed to provide $100 million term loan A facility, a $1.55 billion term loan B facility
* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders also agreed to provide $900 million multi-currency revolving credit facility
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan A facility and revolving credit facility will mature on April 6, 2022
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April 6, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2p9xNIW) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results