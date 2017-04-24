BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 24 American Campus Communities Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.64
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.34 to $2.44
* Q1 revenue $192.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.7 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.62
* Qtrly same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 96.9 percent compared to 97.0 percent for q1 2016
* Sees 2017 FFOM will be in range of $2.32 to $2.42 per fully diluted share
* Company is maintaining its previously stated guidance range for fiscal year 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in Q1 2017 increased same store wholly-owned net operating income ("noi") 3.3 percent over over Q1 2016
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
