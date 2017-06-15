BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 15 American Express Co:
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at May end versus 1.1 percent at April end
* USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent at May end versus 1.8 percent at April end
* U.S. Small Business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at May end versus 1.2 percent at April - sec filing
* U.S. Small Business card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.5 percent at May end versus 1.5 percent at Apr end Source text (bit.ly/2t5XzQb) Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)