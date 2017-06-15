June 15 American Express Co:

* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at May end versus 1.1 percent at April end

* USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent at May end versus 1.8 percent at April end

* U.S. Small Business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at May end versus 1.2 percent at April - sec filing‍​

* U.S. Small Business card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.5 percent at May end versus 1.5 percent at Apr end