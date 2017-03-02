BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 American Express Co:
* American Express Co says new generation of benefits for its iconic platinum card
* American Express Co -starting on march 30, consumers with platinum card will receive exclusive access in uber app to a new uber rides with platinum benefit
* American Express Co says beginning on march 30, new annual fee for platinum card will be $550
* American Express Co -for existing platinum card members, new annual fee will take effect on card members' annual renewal date on or after September 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.