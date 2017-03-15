March 15 American Express Co :

* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end

* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.5 percent at Feb end versus 1.4 percent at Jan end -SEC filing

* USCS Card Member Loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent at Feb end versus 1.5 percent at Jan end

* USCS Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end