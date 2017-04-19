BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 American Express Co
* Quarterly consolidated provisions for losses were $573 million, up 32 percent from $434 million a year ago
* Quarterly consolidated expenses were $5.5 billion, up 1 percent from a year ago
* Says U.S. consumer services reported first‐quarter net income of $469 million, down 32 percent from $694 million a year ago.
* Says global merchant services reported first‐quarter net income of $363 million, up 2 percent from $357 million a year ago
* Says at Q1-end company's return on average equity (roe) was 25.1 percent, up from 23.6 percent a year ago
* Says international consumer and network services reported first‐quarter net income of $218 million, up 16 percent from $188 million a year ago.
* Says global commercial services reported first‐quarter net income of $418 million, down 14 percent from $485 million a year ago
* Says underlying performance this quarter gives added confidence in co's ability to deliver 2017 EPS outlook of $5.60‐$5.80
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: amex.co/2oomk7x Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.