BRIEF-Kingston Financial Group says FY revenue hk$2.88 billion, down 8 pct
* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%
June 28 American Express Co
* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 9 percent and buy back up to $4.4 billion of common shares through q2 2018
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share
* American Express - new authorization enables repurchase up to $4.3 billion of common shares in calendar year 2017, up to additional $1.7 billion in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017