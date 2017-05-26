WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 American Financial Group Inc:
* American Financial Group Inc announces notice of redemption of 6.375pct senior notes
* American Financial Group Inc says has given notice of its intention to redeem all of outstanding 6.375pct senior notes due June 2042
* American Financial - notes of outstanding principal balance of $230 million, will be redeemed on June 26, at 100pct of principal plus accrued & unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress