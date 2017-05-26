May 26 American Financial Group Inc:

* American Financial Group Inc announces notice of redemption of 6.375pct senior notes

* American Financial Group Inc says has given notice of its intention to redeem all of outstanding 6.375pct senior notes due June 2042

* American Financial - notes of outstanding principal balance of $230 million, will be redeemed on June 26, at 100pct of principal plus accrued & unpaid interest