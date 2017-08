BRIEF-American Financial Group Q2 earnings per share $1.61

Aug 1 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* American financial group, inc. announces second quarter results

* Q2 core operating earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 core operating earnings per share $6.40 to $6.90

* American Financial Group Inc - qtrly ‍p&c insurance net earned premiums $1,065 million versus $1,027 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: