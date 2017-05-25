May 25 American Financial Group Inc

* American financial group, inc. Announces the offering of $350 million of senior notes

* Notes were priced at 99.46% of their principal amount.

* American financial group inc - ‍registered offering of $350 million of 4.50% senior notes due june 15, 2047.​

* American financial-to use portion of proceeds from offering to redeem, all of its $230 million outstanding principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due june 2042