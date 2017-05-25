BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 25 American Financial Group Inc
* American financial group, inc. Announces the offering of $350 million of senior notes
* Notes were priced at 99.46% of their principal amount.
* American financial group inc - registered offering of $350 million of 4.50% senior notes due june 15, 2047.
* American financial-to use portion of proceeds from offering to redeem, all of its $230 million outstanding principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due june 2042 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.