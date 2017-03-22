March 22 American Homes 4 Rent
* American homes 4 rent® announces public offering of common
shares
* Offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of
beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share.
* American homes 4 rent- commenced underwritten public
offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of
beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share
* American homes 4 rent - intends to use net proceeds to
repay in full outstanding indebtedness of approximately $456.1
million as of december 31, 2016
* American homes 4 rent - chairman of board of trustees, b.
Wayne hughes, will buy $50 million of co's class a common shares
in private placement at offering
