March 22 American Homes 4 Rent

* American homes 4 rent® announces public offering of common shares

* Offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share.

* American homes 4 rent - intends to use net proceeds to repay in full outstanding indebtedness of approximately $456.1 million as of december 31, 2016

* American homes 4 rent - chairman of board of trustees, b. Wayne hughes, will buy $50 million of co's class a common shares in private placement at offering