BRIEF-American Honda Motor says notified NHTSA of rupture of Takata airbag inflator on June 18, 2016‍​

July 10 (Reuters) - American Honda Motor Co Inc :

* American Honda Motor says has notified NHTSA of rupture of Takata driver’s airbag inflator in 2001 Honda Accord on June 18, 2016‍​

* American Honda Motor Co says the individual died the next day from injuries sustained when the airbag deployed ‍​

* American Honda Motor - Airbag rupture occurred while individual was attempting to perform unknown repairs inside vehicle while ignition switch was “on”

* American Honda Motor says has shared all of the available vehicle history information collected to date with NHTSA‍​

* American Honda Motor says will continue to cooperate with NHTSA throughout the process of the investigation

* American Honda Motor - "Difficult to determine" whether cause of individual's death was inflator rupture or interaction of hammer with deploying airbag