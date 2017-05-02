BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 American Honda Motor Co Inc:
* Reported April sales of 138,386 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 7.0 percent from year-ago results Source text: (bit.ly/2pEQJ53) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)