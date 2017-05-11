Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* Q1 revenue rose 53.8 percent to $61.7 million
* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.20
* Qtrly diluted affo per unit $0.17
* Qtrly diluted net income per unit was $0.04
* Qtrly same-property revenue per available room for branded hotels was up 2.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices