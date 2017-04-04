BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 American Midstream Partners lp
* American Midstream Partners places Midla Natchez pipeline in service
* American Midstream Partners LP- Unit received approval from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place Midla Natchez pipeline into service
* American Midstream Partners LP - Pipeline project was financed with $60 million of 3.77% senior secured notes due June 30, 2031
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing