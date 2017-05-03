BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 American National Insurance Co
* On april 28 board of co adopted certain changes to company's amended and restated bylaws - SEC filing
* American National Insurance - changes to co's bylaws reflect that board no longer considers chairman of board position to be an officer position
* American National Insurance - in connection with changes to co's bylaws, board separated role of chairman of board from that of president and CEO
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.