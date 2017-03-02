March 2 American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American Outdoor Brands Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 sales $233.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees gaap income per share for the three months ending April 30, 2017 of $ 0.26 - $ 0.36

* Sees FY gaap income per share $ 2.01-$ 2.11

* Sees non-gaap income per share for the three months ending April 30, 2017 of $ 0.32-$ 0.42

* Sees FY non-gaap income per share $ 2.33-$ 2.43

* American Outdoor Brands Corp sees for the year ending april 30, 2017 net sales of $874 million - $894 million