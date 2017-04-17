BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* American Securities Partners Reports 23.8 Pct stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc as of April 6 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oisbeJ Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.