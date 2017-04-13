UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 American States Water Co:
* American states water company announces agreement to resolve litigation and eminent domain action of its ojai water system
* American States Water- under terms of settlement agreement, Casitas will acquire operating assets of GSWC's Ojai Water System by eminent domain for about $34.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.