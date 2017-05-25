UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
May 25 American Superconductor Corp
* amsc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $1.05
* Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Q4 revenue $16.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Superconductor Corp - for Q1 ending june 30, 2017, AMSC currently expects that its revenues will be in range of $8 million to $9 million
* American Superconductor - expected net loss in Q1 includes about $2.0 million in restructuring charges associated with actions announced on april 4, 2017
* American Superconductor Corp sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss to be less than $17.5 million, or $1.02 per share
* American Superconductor Corp - expects a cash burn of $7 million to $8 million in q1 of fiscal 2017
* American Superconductor Corp - net loss for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than $18.0 million, or $1.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
