April 4 American Superconductor Corp:
* On April 3 co's board approved a plan to reduce co's
global workforce by approximately 8 percent, effective April 4
* The majority of the affected employees are located at the
company’s Devens, Massachusetts office location - SEC Filing
* Is currently evaluating whether any non-cash restructuring
charges will be incurred - SEC Filing
* David A. Henry resigned from offices of executive vice
president, CFO and treasurer of co, effective April 4, 2017
* Board appointed John W. Kosiba, as senior vice president,
chief financial officer
* Henry has agreed to remain employee of co,assist with
transition of responsibilities,other related matters until June
30, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2oz7cYa)
