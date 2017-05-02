BRIEF-The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
May 2 American Tower Corp:
* American Tower Corporation announces conversion rate adjustment for 5.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock, series A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: