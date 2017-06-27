BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting credit cards banks, ABS trusts
* Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting some credit cards banks, ABS trusts
June 27 American Tower Corp:
* American Tower Corporation prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
* American Tower - pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027, in an aggregate principal amount of $750.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 28 India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.