March 21 American Tower Corp:
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017
outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement
with one of its tenants
* American Tower Corp- based on amendment, co now expects to
recognize at least $100 million in additional straight-line
revenue for year
* American Tower Corp- company has therefore revised its
guidance for full year 2017- sec filing
* American Tower -co now expects total property revenue of
$6,310 million to $6,490 million for fy 2017
* American Tower Corp-co now expects net income and adjusted
ebitda of $1,275 million to $1,345 million and $3,910 million to
$4,010 million, respectively for fy 2017
Source text - bit.ly/2nwfMqg
