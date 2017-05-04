May 4 American Vanguard Corp

* American Vanguard reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net sales of $70.7 million versus $69.5 million; qtrly EPS of $0.12

* Says pursuing multiple acquisition opportunities that we expect to report upon over balance of 2017

* American Vanguard says delayed planting on many corn acres should lead to stronger post-emergent herbicide market, which would benefit impact sales in Q2