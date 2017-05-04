BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 American Vanguard Corp
* American Vanguard reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net sales of $70.7 million versus $69.5 million; qtrly EPS of $0.12
* Says pursuing multiple acquisition opportunities that we expect to report upon over balance of 2017
* American Vanguard says delayed planting on many corn acres should lead to stronger post-emergent herbicide market, which would benefit impact sales in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering