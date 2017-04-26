BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Americas Silver Corp-
* Americas Silver Corporation provides first quarter production and cost update
* Americas Silver - qtrly silver production of about 524,000 silver ounces and 1.1 million silver equivalent ounces, representing decreases of 22% and 13%
* Says guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces in silver production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results