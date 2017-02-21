BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* AMERIGO EXECUTES MANDATE AGREEMENT WITH BBVA TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR PHASE TWO OF THE CAUQUENES EXPANSION
* AMERIGO RESOURCES -MANDATE AGREEMENT SETS OUT AN EXCLUSIVE ARRANGEMENT WITH BBVA DESCRIBING ACTIVITIES NEEDED TO ARRANGE A LOAN FACILITY
* AMERIGO RESOURCES - BBVA HAS AGREED TO SEEK CREDIT APPROVAL TO PROVIDE UP TO 50% OF AMOUNT OF LOAN FACILITY
* ESTIMATED COST OF CAUQUENES PHASE TWO EXPANSION IS US$30 MILLION, TO BE FINANCED BY LOAN FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.