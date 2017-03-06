BRIEF-Tobin Properties Q1 oper profit SEK 27.3 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Ameris Bancorp
* Ameris Bancorp announces commencement of subordinated notes offering
* Ameris Bancorp - Commenced underwritten public offering of about $75 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* Ameris Bancorp - Company expects to use net proceeds of offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO