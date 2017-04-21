April 21 Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces 20% increase in operating results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $86.3 million

* Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for Q1 of 2017 totaled $62.1 million, compared with $51.2 million for Q1 of 2016

* Company's net interest margin increased during Q1 to 3.97%, compared with 3.95% during Q4 of 2016