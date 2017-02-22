BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Amerisafe Inc-
* Amerisafe announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Amerisafe Inc qtrly net premiums earned $92.1 million versus $95 million last year
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.99
* Amerisafe Inc qtrly operating earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)