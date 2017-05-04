May 4 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Adjusted diluted EPS guidance raised to $5.77 to $5.92 for
fiscal year 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77
* Continues to expect brand inflation of 7 pct to 9 pct and
generic deflation of -7 pct to -9 pct for fiscal year 2017
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.92
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.86
* Q2 revenue $37.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.09
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees FY 2017 revenue growth in
range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, compared to previous
assumption of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 brand drug
inflation in range of 7 percent to 9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 generic drug
deflation in range of -7 percent to -9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 contributions
from new generic launches similar to prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $156.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
