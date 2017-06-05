June 5 Ametek Inc:

* Ametek Executive Chairman Frank S. Hermance to retire

* Frank s. Hermance has chosen to retire as executive chairman of board of directors, effective July 7, 2017

* David A. Zapico, Ametek chief executive officer and a member of its board, assumes additional role of chairman of board, effective July 7, 2017