March 14 Amex Exploration Inc:

* Amex signs deal with Stellar Africa Gold to acquire 100% of their Eastmain River Properties

* Amex Exploration Inc- pursuant to agreement, Amex will be issuing 350,000 common shares of corporation to Stellar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: